Google Japan has developed a prototype for a space-saving, if utterly impractical, keyboard where each letter is laid out on a long, thin board.

The 1650mm keyboard is “wide enough for a cat to walk across” according to Google Japan’s product page, and continues the company’s long tradition of developing practical joke products, such as its keyboard cup.

The item will not be brought to market, as apparent by the tongue-in-cheek product description that explains, among other uses that “if you attach a bug removing module, you can quickly turn it into a bug removing stick. By taking advantage of its elongated device shape, it can be used in a variety of situations.”

Google Japan also explains: “The keys are arranged in a straight line, so you don’t have to look around.”