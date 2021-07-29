HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Priceline Owner’s Board Nixes Wesfarmers Buyout Offer

Priceline Owner’s Board Nixes Wesfarmers Buyout Offer

By | 29 Jul 2021
,

Wesfarmers has hit a snag in its bid to buy out Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, with the Priceline owner’s board unanimously rejecting the retail giant’s proposal.

API was approached by Wesfarmers with a proposal to acquire 100 per cent of its stock at $1.38 per share in a $687 million deal, which has the approval of majority API shareholder Washington H Soul Pattinson.

The board has knocked back the offer, however, citing factors including the “opportunistic timing” of the proposal considering the impact of COVID; the strategic value of API’s assets including Priceline’s Sister Club loyalty program; and the substantial medium-term growth expected in Priceline’s earnings contributions.

“Although API’s share price has recently traded above the price offered in the Indicative Proposal, the Board recognises that the share price may trade below this level in the short term.

“Nevertheless, the Board will only progress a change of control transaction on terms that recognise the fundamental value of API and are in the best interests of API shareholders as a whole,” the API board said in a statement to the ASX.

API is currently staring down a pending class action suit from current and former franchisees, who allege numerous regulatory breaches as well as excessive control.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Wesfarmers Hits All-Time ASX High
Wesfarmers Might Be Buying Class Action Headache With API
Wesfarmers Makes $687M Offer For Priceline Owner API
Bunnings Outlines Its Simple Plan To Stay Ahead Of The Game
Officeworks Looks To Double Its Addressable Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Set To Add Brands After Dropping Nextbase
Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
PCs And Home Electronics Key To Qualcomm’s Future
Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
Harvey Norman Airs Almost 57,000 Radio Ads In Year So Far
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
Optus Installs mmWave In Brisbane Flagstore Store
Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
Samsung Saved By OLED And Memory Demand
Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Set To Add Brands After Dropping Nextbase
Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Melbourne based Aquipa has moved to switch out brands, gone is the poor selling Nextbase dash cam, replaced with a...
Read More