Price Of Games For New Sony PS5 & Xbox X Consoles Set To Soar, Big Boost For Retailers

CE retailers are set to get a massive boost in the last quarter with the release of a new Sony PS5 and Xbox X console with game suppliers set to jack up prices for the new 2020 machines.

Games publisher 2K has already come out and said that they will charge over $10 more for its forthcoming NBA 2K21 basketball game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Also set to benefit from the launch of the two hot products are gaming headphone and accessory suppliers who have also reaped the benefits of an explosion in demand for PC gaming products due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Sony and Microsoft have yet to reveal how much they plan to charge for the new hardware with insiders tipping a significant price rise over current console prices.

One analyst said it was not unusual for new console games to be priced at a premium.

But it is an added factor for gamers to consider at a time when finances are under strain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is commonplace for games on new platforms to cost more than the older platforms, but the situation is made more complex because of backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X and PS5,” Piers Harding-Rolls from the, Ampere Analysis consultancy, told the BBC.

Currently Microsoft is promoting its “smart delivery” initiative, which lets players buy a game once and use it on any of its Xbox One or Series X consoles.

It also has a “play anywhere” scheme that lets players access a purchased game on both an Xbox console and a Windows PC.

2K Games told the BBC the title was not part of the “play anywhere” scheme.

NBA 2K21 will be a launch title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which are expected to go on sale in time for Christmas.