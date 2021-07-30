Pre-orders have began to roll out for Qualcomm’s first ever smartphone, the ASUS-made Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders.

American customers can already pre-order the smartphone, which will begin shipping on August 27. Pre-orders for Australia, as well as UK, Europe and India, are expected to go live soon.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will retail for roughly $AUD2049, and sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The phone is, not surprisingly, powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at your disposable. It has a 64MP main camera, an 12MP ultrawide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera, with 3x optical zoom, and a 4000mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.