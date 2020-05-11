HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > PR Company To Big Tech Companies Slashes Workforce

PR Company To Big Tech Companies Slashes Workforce

By | 11 May 2020
, , ,

Leading US PR Company Edelman, who handles public relations for Samsung, Hewlett Packard, Amazon Pay Pal and brands such as Ring Camera’s in Australia has been forced to retrench 15 staff due to COVID-19.

One of Australia’s leading PR Companies the global communications outfit said that have had no alternative but to cut costs as part of a major rationalisation of their business. At this stage it’s not known which offices across Australia are most affected by the cuts.

The agency said that prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 they were plans to reduce non-essential costs, but the public health crisis had exacerbated the pain resulting in this week’s announcement.

“The impact of COVID-19 has made the challenges even more difficult,” a spokesperson told Mumbrella earlier today.

Samsung HP or Amazon have not said whether personnel working on their accounts have been laid off.

The Samsung stand inside the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the annual technology trade show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, in the United States.. Picture date: Wednesday January 8, 2020. The show is run by the Consumer Technology Association. See PA story TECHNOLOGY CES. Photo credit should read: Martyn Landi/PA Wire

However, ChannelNews understands that no one on the Samsung account has been laid off.

The senior salaries have been reduced, and some staff members are facing reduced hours.

Non-essential costs across IT, entertainment and travel have also been reviewed.

“The pain lies in having to say goodbye to some very talented and hard-working individuals. We are doing everything we can to take care of and support our team members who are affected,” they said.

“We are taking the steps, outlined today, in order to focus on our core strengths, while allowing us to double-down on some important innovations that will position Edelman as the agency that can solve the challenges clients face as they look towards recovery.

“We are immensely proud of the resilience, adaptability and commitment our people have shown throughout this crisis and believe it us up to us to continue to show leadership as an industry.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Pixel Users Report Black Screen Problems
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped To Be Bumper 6.7”
Apple Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
PCs Made Before 2020 Vulnerable To ‘Thunderspy’ Attacks
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
May 12, 2020
/
Alan Jones Quits Radio Over Health Concerns
Content Industry Latest News
/
May 12, 2020
/
Cheap Chinese Phone Face New Threat From No Other Than Apple
Apple Brands Communication
/
May 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Pixel Users Report Black Screen Problems
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Users of Google Pixel smartphones have reported problems after overnight charging, where the screen becomes black and unresponsive. One user...
Read More