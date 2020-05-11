PR Company To Big Tech Companies Slashes Workforce

Leading US PR Company Edelman, who handles public relations for Samsung, Hewlett Packard, Amazon Pay Pal and brands such as Ring Camera’s in Australia has been forced to retrench 15 staff due to COVID-19.

One of Australia’s leading PR Companies the global communications outfit said that have had no alternative but to cut costs as part of a major rationalisation of their business. At this stage it’s not known which offices across Australia are most affected by the cuts.

The agency said that prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 they were plans to reduce non-essential costs, but the public health crisis had exacerbated the pain resulting in this week’s announcement.

“The impact of COVID-19 has made the challenges even more difficult,” a spokesperson told Mumbrella earlier today.

Samsung HP or Amazon have not said whether personnel working on their accounts have been laid off.

However, ChannelNews understands that no one on the Samsung account has been laid off.

The senior salaries have been reduced, and some staff members are facing reduced hours.

Non-essential costs across IT, entertainment and travel have also been reviewed.

“The pain lies in having to say goodbye to some very talented and hard-working individuals. We are doing everything we can to take care of and support our team members who are affected,” they said.

“We are taking the steps, outlined today, in order to focus on our core strengths, while allowing us to double-down on some important innovations that will position Edelman as the agency that can solve the challenges clients face as they look towards recovery.

“We are immensely proud of the resilience, adaptability and commitment our people have shown throughout this crisis and believe it us up to us to continue to show leadership as an industry.”