Porsche has announced it will be developing electronic drive systems for eBike as part of a new push into the nascent industry.

Porsche has established a division — Porsche eBike Performance GmbH, based in Ottobrunn near Munich — which will develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers. Porsche has moved Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle into the chairman role at the new division.

“We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

“This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area. As is characteristic of Porsche, it’s all about developing products that inspire people through intelligent design, sophisticated technology and outstanding performance.”

In addition to compact drive systems Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and produce particularly powerful eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name. Both will be distributed to eBike manufacturers worldwide.

In June, Porsche bought Munich-based eBike manufacturer Fazua, which will be merged into the new division. It partnered with Rotwild in 2021 to launch the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross.