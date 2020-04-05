HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Popular Fitbit Facing Torrid Takeover Fight With US DOJ, Google Deal No Slam Dunk

Popular Fitbit Facing Torrid Takeover Fight With US DOJ, Google Deal No Slam Dunk

By | 5 Apr 2020
, , , ,

Fitbit whose products are flying off retail shelves in Australia due to more people having time to exercise is facing a torrid fight with the US Government who despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus still wants to probe the takeover of the fitness tracking Company by Google.

What’s been revealed is that the Department of Justice has stepped up its investigation of Google’s proposed A$3.5 billion acquisition of Fitbit, a deal that critics say could pose increased threats to customer privacy.

What the US Government are concerned about is the amount of fitness and health data that Google, who are currently tracking the movement of Australians during the COVID 19 pandemic will have access to and whether Google is acting in an anticompetitive way up against publishers.

The DOJ is concerned that if Google owned Fitbit, which has 28 million users, it would give the search giant an even bigger window into people’s private data, including sensitive health information, sources said.

The second request review is a worrying sign with the department asking for more documents and taking additional time to investigate the deal.

Full Fitbit smartwatch and tracker family image for 2019 Q3.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who heads the DOJ’s antitrust division, has recused himself from the case because of his past history as a lobbyist working for Alphabet’s Google.

Now, it is the Attorney General William Barr who is issuing civil investigative demands (CIDs) to parties in the investigation and will be more directly involved in the review than he would be normally, sources said.

“One would think Google would be a lower priority for government until corona clears,” Seth Bloom of Bloom Strategic Counsel told The Post. “But given Barr’s statement, it seems like he hasn’t been deterred.”

Likely, a decision on Fitbit will not happen before the conclusion of the larger Google investigation, according to Bloom, formerly a general counsel for the US Senate Antitrust Subcommittee.

“I think the Fitbit review is serious,” Bloom said. “Approval is not a slam dunk.”

“The question is what will Google do with the information Fitbit collects. You could see the DOJ forcing Google to sign a legal commitment to not use the data side of Fitbit,” Bloom continued.

When announcing the merger, Fitbit said it never sells personal information and its data will not be used for Google ads.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Sonos, First They Nobble Customers Now They Nobble Retailers For Discounting
Fitbit Unveils Latest Fitness Tracker – The Charge 4 – Plus Free 90-Day Trial Of Fitbit Premium App
Tech Companies Combine Forces To Fight COVID1
Google Fit app
Best 10 Health Apps For Your Wearable Device 2020
withings body cardio smart scale
Best Smart Scales In 2020
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Former Boss Of Channel Ten Takes Home $205M As Hours Cut At Network
Content Latest News Media Services
/
April 5, 2020
/
Residents Burn Down 5G Towers Claims They Are Causing Coronavirus Spread
5G Broadband Communication
/
April 4, 2020
/
Coronavirus: Kogan Exposed Rorting Hand Sanitiser
Coronavirus eBusiness Latest News
/
April 4, 2020
/
New Lenovo Legion 7i And Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptops Unveiled
Gaming Laptops Latest News Lenovo
/
April 3, 2020
/
MSI Launches 2020 Range Of Gaming Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core i9 Processors
Gaming Laptops Latest News MSI
/
April 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Former Boss Of Channel Ten Takes Home $205M As Hours Cut At Network
Content Latest News Media Services
/
April 5, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As the CBS Viacom owned Channel Ten TV network was telling broadcast and operational staff in Australia that they had...
Read More