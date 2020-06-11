Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom

Poly [formerly Plantronics and Polycom) has announced its new video bars and video conferencing systems have become the first Zoom Rooms Appliances to receive a Zoom certification, leveraging booming e-meeting growth amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, and G7500 video conferencing devices are fully managed via the Zoom Device Management (ZDM) system, and claim to deliver a seamless out-of-box experience according to Zoom’s standards for audio and video quality.

The products are its first Android-based appliances to offer native Zoom Rooms functionality.

“As businesses in Australia are shifting towards a workforce in transition, Poly and Zoom continue to set the standard in the development of seamless native video collaboration devices that let organizations and their employees stay optimally productive,” states Andy Hurt, Managing Director, ANZ, Poly.

With Zoom certification, the Poly Studio X range and G7500 can combine to offer a full Zoom Rooms experience with robust audio and video capabilities – e.g. advanced speaker and conversation tracking, NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies to block out unwanted distractions.

The Zoom Rooms Appliances are said to have also been developed with a hardened operating system for enhanced security, and third-party testing for vulnerabilities.

“Our collective portfolio of Zoom certified devices makes it easy for users to collaborate from anywhere, with friction-free meetings that customers and IT managers expect,” adds Mr Hurt.

The new Poly devices are designed for premium audio and video collaboration across a multitude of places – homes to offices – with Zoom Rooms certification pledging to deliver a high standard in the ‘new normal’ post COVID19.

The Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, and G7500 video appliances (Zoom Rooms certified) are now available to purchase in Australia from authorised distributors and resellers.

Further information and full product speculations are available on the company’s website here.