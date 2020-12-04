A group of 400 politicians around the world have demanded Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos do more to give his employees a liveable wage and stop “global tax dodging”.

In an open letter to the world’s richest man, the world leaders say they “know that Amazon can afford to pay its workers, its environmental cost and its taxes” but claims the company has “dodged and dismissed its debts to workers, societies and the planet”.

The politicians also point out Bezos’ wealth has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and want Amazon to raise staff pay, to commit to zero emissions by 2030 and to ensure transparency over the privacy and use of its consumer data.

According to the group, Amazon employees “enter dangerous working conditions, enjoy little or no increase in their pay and face retaliation for their efforts to defend themselves and organise their colleagues”.

Among the letter signatories are Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala and US congresswomen Ilan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Amazon responded to the letter in a company statement to The Independent: “While as a large company we welcome scrutiny from policymakers, the matters raised in this letter stem from a series of misleading assertions by misinformed or self-interested groups who appear to be using Amazon’s profile to further their individual causes.”

Amazon was the second US company to cross the $1 trillion valuation threshold in 2020. Bezos also became the first person in history to be worth $200 billion as Amazon value soared during the pandemic.