Social networking giant Facebook is the next target in a string of antitrust lawsuits filed against big tech companies in the US.

More than 40 states are planning to sue Facebook as soon as next week, according to the New York Post.

The coalition of states is preparing the suit as Facebook gears up for a similar lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission.

The lawsuit comes as Facebook faces increased criticism over its acquisition of smaller networking apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp, effectively building a social media monopoly.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said officials would work to determined if Facebook “endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumer’s choices or increased the price of advertising”.

The lawsuit comes hot off the back of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google.

The DoJ alleges Google abused its monopoly power in its search and advertising business by paying big money to PC and phone manufacturers to feature its search engine.