Sony has confirmed in filings regarding Microsoft’s proposed Activision takeover that it won’t be launching the PlayStation 6 until at least 2027.

The document, titled “Sony Interactive Entertainment Observations On The CMA’s Issues Statement” and emblazoned with a “Confidential. Contains Business Secrets” warning, outlines Sony’s objections to the proposed acquisition, which would make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world.

One of Sony’s main objections is that Call Of Duty won’t be available on the next generation of PlayStation.

“Microsoft has offered to continue making Activision’s games available on PlayStation only until 2027,” the document, seen by ChannelNews, reads.

“Likewise, in public comments just on October 26, Microsoft said that it plans to offer Call of Duty on PlayStation only ‘as long as that makes sense.’

“A period until 2027 – or some other (possibly shorter) time that Microsoft unilaterally determines “makes sense” to Microsoft – is badly inadequate.”

Then, the following line appears:

“By the time SIE launched the next generation of its PlayStation console (which is likely to occur around 2027), it would have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles, making it extremely vulnerable to consumer switching and subsequent degradation in its competitiveness.”

Interestingly, this year has since been redacted.

The 2027 roadmap makes sense, given the PS4 launched in 2013, and was succeeded by the PS5 in November 2020.