Supply chain sources expect shipments of Sony’s next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5 (PS5), to hit at least 120 million in the next five years, following its expected launch in Q4Y20.

Reported by Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, supply chain sources forecast PS5 shipments to be around double Microsoft’s Xbox series X in its 5-year lifecycle – hitting 120 million to 170 million.

The lifecycle for household game consoles is also expected to drop from around 6 – 7 years to 5 years.

Sony has reportedly bolstered its PS5 shipment estimate for 2020 to near 10 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in late 2013, with reports of 110 million units registered to date.

AMD-designed processors for the PS5 have reportedly already been delivered to Sony, with chipset shipments to peak in Q3 ahead of its Q4 launch.

Many handle controller chips for the PlayStation 5 are deemed to be shared by Taiwanese ZillTek Technology and China’s AAC Technologies.