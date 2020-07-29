AMD’s revenues increased by 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q2 2020 to total $1.93 billion, as the company continues to eat into Intel’s market share.

“We delivered strong second quarter results, led by record notebook and server processor sales as Ryzen and EPYC revenue more than doubled from a year ago,” said Dr Lisa Su, AMD President and CEO.

“Despite some macroeconomic uncertainty, we are raising our full-year revenue outlook as we enter our next phase of growth driven by the acceleration of our business in multiple markets.”

AMD’s operating income reached $173 million, up from $59 million a year ago and $177 million in Q1 2020.

In the Computing and Graphics segment, which led the company’s overall growth, revenue rose by 45% y-o-y to $1.37 billion.

Over the last quarter a number of major brands have launched products featuring AMD chips.

For example, last month Lenovo unveiled its new ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops, which feature AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors.

Looking ahead, AMD has forecast revenues to increase by 42% y-o-y in Q3 2020 to approximately $2.55 billion.