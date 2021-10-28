American Pixel users have long enjoyed the Call Screen feature, which highlights and blocks spam calls.

Now Google have announced the feature is being rolled out in a number of different markets, including Australia.

“Call Screen helps you find out who they are and why they’re calling before you pick up,” explains Jan Jedrzejowicz, product manager for Google Voice.

“Call Screen helps users in the U.S., Canada and Japan screen 37 million calls each month, and today we’re expanding manual Call Screen to Pixel users in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Our latest on-device speech models make the transcriptions more accurate than ever on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to Pixel’s new Google Tensor.”

Google Assistant answers these calls on your behalf and transcribes the conversation.

“All audio transcriptions are processed on your device, which makes the experiences fast and also protects your privacy,” Jedrzejowicz continues.

“No audio from the call will be shared with Google unless you explicitly decide to share it to help improve features. After the experience is over, like when you return to a call after Google Assistant was on hold for you or after Google Assistant screened a call, audio stops being processed altogether.”