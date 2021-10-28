Apple Music subscribers can now stream on their PlayStation 5 after the music service quietly came to the console this week.

The integration was announced in a PlayStation blog, which explains that, along with playing music in the background of games, or as a standalone, users can also use the PS5 to watch music videos.

“Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play,” the post explains.

“If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.”

The PS5 is the first gaming system to offer Apple Music support.