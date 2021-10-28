HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Huge Chinese Tech Firm Raided By The FBI

Huge Chinese Tech Firm Raided By The FBI

By | 28 Oct 2021

This week, FBI agents raided the Jacksonville, Florida offices of Pax Technology, a Chinese-owned manufacturer of point of sale terminals.

The company is being accused of facilitating cyberattacks on US and European targets, although further details have not been made public. Pax Technology sells POS hardware to numerous companies around the world, with its terminals used in countless supermarkets, hotels, and service stations, making this a particularly serious charge.

The FBI put out the following statement about the Tuesday raid:

“The FBI Jacksonville Division, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Commerce, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services, and with the support of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, is executing a court-authorised search at this location in furtherance of a federal investigation.

“We are not aware of any physical threat to the surrounding community related to this search. The investigation remains active and ongoing and no additional information can be confirmed at this time.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Afterpay Kills Barcodes For In-Store Payments
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Oz Card Payments Drop As Online Shopping Grows
End Of An Era: Mastercard First To Ditch Magnetic Stripes
Square Plans Terminal With Tap-To-Pay
Australian Market Galloping, Says Payments House Square
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Unleashes Its Latest XPS Desktop
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Is Big W Struggling?
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
More Competition In Internet Search Underway
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Pixel’s ‘Call Screen’ Spam-Filter Comes To Australia
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Apple Music Comes To PlayStation 5
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Unleashes Its Latest XPS Desktop
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell Technologies has recently launched the new XPS Desktop, its most powerful version yet.   Nearly 42 per cent larger than its predecessor (27L...
Read More