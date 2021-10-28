This week, FBI agents raided the Jacksonville, Florida offices of Pax Technology, a Chinese-owned manufacturer of point of sale terminals.

The company is being accused of facilitating cyberattacks on US and European targets, although further details have not been made public. Pax Technology sells POS hardware to numerous companies around the world, with its terminals used in countless supermarkets, hotels, and service stations, making this a particularly serious charge.

The FBI put out the following statement about the Tuesday raid:

“The FBI Jacksonville Division, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Commerce, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services, and with the support of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, is executing a court-authorised search at this location in furtherance of a federal investigation.

“We are not aware of any physical threat to the surrounding community related to this search. The investigation remains active and ongoing and no additional information can be confirmed at this time.”