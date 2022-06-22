Pantone the bible reference for graphic designers, when it comes to measuring the accuracy of colours, has seen the brand name taken to a whole new level with Big W rolling out a new range of accessories in bright Pantone colours.

The brainchild of Sydney based distributor Tempo; the new Pantone product range is a smash hit according to Big W insiders with the range featured on Isle ends.

The range which comes in brightly coloured packaging includes cables, adapters, and power banks.

In 1963, Pantone (meaning “all colours”, combining pan and tone) developed the first colour matching system.

Thanks to this system, graphic designers can see exactly what “yellow” would look like on paper and provide the printer with the Pantone number to make sure that they got what they wanted.

Ironically one of the new colours is Teal the colour used by several female independents during the recent Federal Election.

At this stage it’s not known which colour is proving the most popular.

The Pantone $16.50 PD 20-watt Wall Charger has a USB-C port delivering the fastest possible charging for compatible smartphones and tablets.

Product Features:

USB C + USB A

Fast Charging

USB-C PD wall charger

There is also a $18.50 portable 5000m Pantone Power Bank battery.

It includes an LED Indicator

USB-C Input

Micro USB Input

USB Output

Also in the range are several cable options in bright Pantone colours.