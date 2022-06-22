HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big W Killing It With New Pantone Accessory Range

Big W Killing It With New Pantone Accessory Range

By | 22 Jun 2022

Pantone the bible reference for graphic designers, when it comes to measuring the accuracy of colours, has seen the brand name taken to a whole new level with Big W rolling out a new range of accessories in bright Pantone colours.

The brainchild of Sydney based distributor Tempo; the new Pantone product range is a smash hit according to Big W insiders with the range featured on Isle ends.

The range which comes in brightly coloured packaging includes cables, adapters, and power banks.

In 1963, Pantone (meaning “all colours”, combining pan and tone) developed the first colour matching system.

Thanks to this system, graphic designers can see exactly what “yellow” would look like on paper and provide the printer with the Pantone number to make sure that they got what they wanted.

Ironically one of the new colours is Teal the colour used by several female independents during the recent Federal Election.
At this stage it’s not known which colour is proving the most popular.

The Pantone $16.50 PD 20-watt Wall Charger has a USB-C port delivering the fastest possible charging for compatible smartphones and tablets.

Product Features:
USB C + USB A
Fast Charging
USB-C PD wall charger

There is also a $18.50 portable 5000m Pantone Power Bank battery.

It includes an LED Indicator
USB-C Input
Micro USB Input
USB Output

Also in the range are several cable options in bright Pantone colours.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Suppliers Vs Retailers Price Rises Becomes A Major Issue
Big W Launches QR Code Payments
Harvey Norman Drops Philips Premium TV’s
Big W Sales Decline Due To Slow Foot Traffic
REVIEW: Polaroid’s Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Don’t Cancel Out Noise
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Zip Stocks Hit Six-Year Low, Down 94%
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Drag Artists & Trangender Set To Spearhead New Hair Care Range
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Amazon Presents “First Fully Autonomous Mobile Robot”
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Harris Scarfe Home Launches In Tasmania
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
SteelSeries have unveiled two new keyboards that the company say offer the fastest response time in the world. The SteelSeries...
Read More