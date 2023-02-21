HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Philips 44.5″ Monitors Boast KVM Switches And USB-C Ports

Philips 44.5″ Monitors Boast KVM Switches And USB-C Ports

By | 21 Feb 2023

Philips have announced two exciting new ultrawide monitors, both of which rock 44.5″ panels, 5120 x 1440p resolution and 1500R curvature. They also feature KVM switches and USB-C connectivity, as well as 75Hz refresh rate and brightness of 450 nits.

The panels of the upcoming 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH also offer 107 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage, 4ms response time and 8-bit colour depth, and come with adjustable stands and a telescopic hook for  your headphones from.

Added to this are dual HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and the USB-C ports support 100W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode.

Both also have Gigabit LAN ports and four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, though the 45B1U6900CH comes with a Windows Hello-certified webcam and a noise-cancelling mic, making it ideal for professional use.

The 45B1U6900C has a USB Type-B upstream port, while the camera outputs at 5MP and can provide biometric authentication for a connected PC.

At this moment, Philip remain hush about release dates and RRP, though we will supply them as soon as we hear.


912321

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Render Of New Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 Leaks
Good News And Bad For Apple Fans
Philips Launches 2023 OLED, LCD TV Range
Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights
Google TV Set To Gain Self-Charging Remote
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft Drop Ogilvy PR After 2 Decades +
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Aussies Lucky Not To Cop Double-Rate Hike: Reserve Bank
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Early Software Update For Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Shaver Shop Sees Record Sales As Customers Return To Stores
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
NBN Co Launching New Speed Tiers With 325Mbps Wireless
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft Drop Ogilvy PR After 2 Decades +
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
In a major blow Ogilvy Public Relations has been dropped as the mainstream PR agency for Microsoft. The agency, which...
Read More