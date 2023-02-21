Philips have announced two exciting new ultrawide monitors, both of which rock 44.5″ panels, 5120 x 1440p resolution and 1500R curvature. They also feature KVM switches and USB-C connectivity, as well as 75Hz refresh rate and brightness of 450 nits.

The panels of the upcoming 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH also offer 107 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage, 4ms response time and 8-bit colour depth, and come with adjustable stands and a telescopic hook for your headphones from.

Added to this are dual HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and the USB-C ports support 100W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode.

Both also have Gigabit LAN ports and four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, though the 45B1U6900CH comes with a Windows Hello-certified webcam and a noise-cancelling mic, making it ideal for professional use.

The 45B1U6900C has a USB Type-B upstream port, while the camera outputs at 5MP and can provide biometric authentication for a connected PC.

At this moment, Philip remain hush about release dates and RRP, though we will supply them as soon as we hear.