HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coles Appoints First Female CEO

Coles Appoints First Female CEO

By | 21 Feb 2023

Coles has appointed Leah Weckert as its new CEO, the first female in the top role since the company founded in 1914.

Weckert will take over from departing CEO Steven Cain on May 1.

“Leah has an outstanding track record of leadership and driving change inside Coles across key operating areas of the business. I am confident that Leah will maintain the focus of Coles in driving our strategy, building trust with all stakeholders and growing long-term shareholder value,” Coles Chairman James Graham said.

Coles

“I am very honoured to be appointed as the next CEO of Coles, which has been such an important part of Australian retailing for more than 100 years, and play a part in its ongoing contribution to the Australian community.”

This comes as Coles posts a half-year net profit jump of 17.1 per cent, to $643 million, due to high grocery inflation and a reduction in COVID-related costs – down to $20 million from over $150 million the previous year.

This is compared to a $549 net profit a year earlier. Coles credits its cost reduction program, Smarter Selling, for bringing in $100 million, as Aussies battle rising inflation.

Total revenue was up 4 per cent, to $20.8 million for the half year, with EBIT up 9.9 per cent, to $1.1 billion.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 36¢ a share, up 9.1 per cent on the prior corresponding period, payable March 30.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Shaver Shop Sees Record Sales As Customers Return To Stores
Stockland Profits Down 65%, Market “Remains Uncertain”
Telstra, Harvey Norman, Among Australia’s Least-Trusted Brands
Zoom Cuts 1,300 Jobs As Pandemic Glow Fades
Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft Drop Ogilvy PR After 2 Decades +
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Aussies Lucky Not To Cop Double-Rate Hike: Reserve Bank
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Early Software Update For Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
Shaver Shop Sees Record Sales As Customers Return To Stores
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
NBN Co Launching New Speed Tiers With 325Mbps Wireless
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Microsoft Drop Ogilvy PR After 2 Decades +
Latest News
/
February 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
In a major blow Ogilvy Public Relations has been dropped as the mainstream PR agency for Microsoft. The agency, which...
Read More