Home > Accessories > Peloton To Launch Cheaper Treadmill, Premium Bike

Peloton To Launch Cheaper Treadmill, Premium Bike

By | 7 Sep 2020
Peloton is rumoured to be planning a new treadmill and stationary bike, to be announced as early as next week.

Bloomberg reports that the Tread treadmill will be smaller and cheaper than Peloton’s existing offering, with a belt design as opposed to the current model’s slats. It will retail for $3000 USD – a discount of $1295 USD over the existing model, which will be rebranded as the Tread+.

Its other new product, the Bike+, will be a higher-end model than its existing bike, retailing for more than the current model which will drop from $2245 to $1900 USD. Each will incorporate an adjustable tablet screen to enable users to work out near the machine rather than just on it; the company is also reportedly planning to launch bootcamp training classes for its bikes.

Peloton has enjoyed a growth in sales with gyms closed during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the coronavirus has also impacted supply chains, leaving the manufacturer struggling to meet demand. Sources told Bloomberg that the cheaper treadmill will likely go on sale later than the bike.

