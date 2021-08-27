HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Peloton Shares Tumble After Huge Losses, Disappointing Forecast

Peloton Shares Tumble After Huge Losses, Disappointing Forecast

By | 27 Aug 2021

Peloton has posted a large June quarter loss, as treadmill recalls and slowed growth see the company take a hit it says it won’t recover from until the 2023 financial year.

Shares dropped 15 per cent after the dismal showing, sitting at 6 per cent lower in extended trading.

Peloton posted a net loss of $USD313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with the $89.1 million profit it posted the previous year.

Total revenue grew 54 per cent to $936.9 million from $607.1 million a year earlier, but growth slowed dramatically from the March quarter, which saw sales top $1 billion, doubling from the same quarter in 2020.

Peloton’s sales forecast for the current quarter has dropped to $800 million, well below Wall Street estimates of $1.01 billion.

Analysts made these predictions before Peloton slashed the price of its Bike, in order to attract customers.

“The past year represented an inflection point for the connected fitness industry, with significant increases in awareness and demand following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO John Foley wrote in the shareholder letter.

“As we have discussed in the past, this necessitated significant investments in manufacturing capacity, logistics and expedited shipping to reduce order-to-delivery windows, which we were pleased to restore to pre-pandemic levels during the fourth quarter.”

The company’s letter to investors spells out a litany of woes.

“In the near term, our profitability will be impacted by the price decrease in our original Bike, significant increases in commodity costs and freight rate increases, a sales mix shift to Tread, investments in marketing to broaden our appeal, accelerated investments in new products and features, investments to scale our Member support and logistics operations, and significant
investments in systems to support our growth.

“Looking ahead, we expect to return to Adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY 2023.”

In addition, the company disclosed that an audit of fiscal 2021, discovered “a material weakness” in how the company has been doing its accounting. It won’t adjust any of its past results, which will no doubt lead to confusion, as investors wonder if share prices were inflated due to these accounting errors.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
A Peloton Rowing Machine Is Coming
Peloton Offers Fix For Recalled Tread Models
Peloton Moves Into Gaming
Peloton Launches In Australia Today, And It’s Very Expensive
Peloton Rival Makes Big Aussie Fitness Push
banner

Popular Posts

Apple Returns Fire At Commbank Chief Over Apple Pay
Apple Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 27, 2021
/
TCL Expands Range With P-Series Washing Machine
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
ACCC Wants More Power Over Mergers After TPG Defeat
ACCC Acquirement Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Tim Cook Gets Billion-Dollar Payout As Apple Stock Rockets
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Kmart On The Up, Revenue Nears $10 Billion
Latest News Retailers
/
August 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Returns Fire At Commbank Chief Over Apple Pay
Apple Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has excoriated Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn over what it labels as “misleading and false” comments made about Apple...
Read More