Home > Latest News > Peloton Accused Of Bullying Competitors

By | 11 Feb 2022

With the Peloton interactive fitness domain in chaos, with the CEO ousted, mass sackings and former workers storming the building, they are now being accused of building their empire by bullying competitors over technology patents in court.

It’s being said there was a case where they allegedly paid struggling rival FlyWheel US$2.4 million in a sham agreement in order boost their own image.

Peloton are believed to have paid the now-bankrupt company to falsely claim they had infringed on their patents.

At the time, FlyWheel were involved in a patent review with US regulators and challenging Peloton, whose own patents were looking dubious.

The alleged agreement, where it is said, “What Peloton really purchased was FlyWheel’s silence and cooperation,” happened in February 2020.

Peloton also got 2500 customers who got FlyWheel’s “At Home” bike streaming service.

Peloton has filed a motion to dismiss the claims.

They have also been accused of attacking competitors, including SoulCycle, iFIT and Lululemon, as well as using their financial muscle to fund “serial baseless litigation against its competitors to bully them out of the market.”



