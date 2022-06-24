HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PC And Smartphone Demand Set To Plummet

PC And Smartphone Demand Set To Plummet

By | 24 Jun 2022

The top chipmaker in China, SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp) has stated that it believes that ongoing global issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID lockdowns in China will cause smartphone sales from it’s clients to fall by at least 200 million.

In a massive turnaround from being unable to meet demand during the global chip shortage, SMIC CEO Zhao Haijun has said that customers in the smartphone, PC and household appliance sectors have begun to cancel their orders.

“This year we expect (demand for) smartphones to fall by at least 200 million units, and the majority of these 200 million are from our domestic Chinese phone makers. So many orders have been cancelled.”

Reflecting the ongoing invasion Ukraine by Russia, as well as COVID lockdowns in China meaning companies had issues delivering products, demand for technology has “dropped like a rock”.

Based on Haijun’s comments, the two issues are burning the market at both ends, with both supply and demand taking a hit.

Previously, SMIC’s dedicated manufacturing capacity for the affected tech sectors sat at around 50%, but has since dropped to 29%.

The company was able to avoid lockdowns of their Shanghai factories with closed loop management. During the first quarter, SMIC reported a 66.9% jump in revenue whilst net profit rose 181.5% to $447.2 million USD.


822641

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Unveil New 200MP Smartphone Sensor
Google Pixel 6a Promo Images Leak
Nothing Confirm Release Of Debut Smartphone Next Month
Taiwan Steps Up To Stabilise Chip Supply Chain
Smartphone Camera Lenses Set To Be Reduced, New Report
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Next Gen Intel Chips Tipped To Hit 6GHz
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Zip CEO Assures Investors As Stock Falls To New Low
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Woolies Launches Rapid Delivery App
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Spotify Adds Gig Listings To App
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Netflix Officially Confirms Ads
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Next Gen Intel Chips Tipped To Hit 6GHz
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
According to new reports, Intel’s next generation of processor chips, the 13th gen Raptor Lake chips, may have the potential...
Read More