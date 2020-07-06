HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > PayPal Account Details Sold On The Dark Web For As Little As $200

PayPal Account Details Sold On The Dark Web For As Little As $200

By | 6 Jul 2020
,

Cybersecurity research firm Privacy Affairs have discovered that for less than US$1,500, cybercriminals on the dark web can obtain genuine information and forged documents that would allow them to all but take over someone’s identity.

In their investigation, Privacy Affairs found that PayPal account details were by far the most common items listed on the dark web, and were extremely cheap. For example, the average price for stolen PayPal account details was around US$200, while PayPal transfers from stolen accounts went for closer to US$320.

Another very common item for sale on the dark web was guides on how to cash out from these PayPal accounts in a way that does not alert the authorities. While these guides often went for a few cents, Privacy Affairs noted that there was no guarantee to whether they would actually work.

The cost of credit card details, meanwhile, tended to range US$10-65, on average. Vendors often offered a guarantee of 80%, meaning that two of every ten cards either wouldn’t work or would have less than the advertised balance. “We didn’t order any so can’t verify whether this is true, but the prevalence of these claims alongside the well-documented increase in identity fraud cases suggest that there is a high turnover of such data,” Privacy Affairs stated.

A full list of Privacy Affairs’ dark web findings can be viewed here.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
WFH Drives 9.7% Growth In Cybersecurity Market
Australians Lose Over $634 Million To Scams
Google Chrome Security Breach: 33 Million Downloads Of Spyware
Experts Say Australia’s Digital Healthcare Is Vulnerable To Cyberattacks
Cyber-Attackers Get Creative Targeting Employees Returning To Work
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Vic Premier Desperate Dan Set To Screw Up Recovery, New Report
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
July 6, 2020
/
Optus & Vodafone TPG Gamble With Huawei Gear Claims Former US National Security Advisor
5G Latest News Networking
/
July 6, 2020
/
Oz Retail Turnover Up A Record 16.9% In May
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
Samsung Unveil Italian Artisan ‘New Chef Collection’ Fridges
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
COVID-19 Boosts Australia’s Online Retail Sales By 50.4%
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Vic Premier Desperate Dan Set To Screw Up Recovery, New Report
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
July 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Victoria’s failure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will see retailers face a new threat that could affect the overall...
Read More