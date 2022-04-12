Panasonic’s wearable neck speaker, the SoundSlayer, has arrived in Australia, after first being announced last August.

Designed for gamers, the surround sound speaker sits on your shoulder, much like an inflight pillow, with four-channel sound swarming around your ears.

It sports noise and echo cancelling dual microphone for multi-player, t wo mute buttons to control the microphone and game, and a wired connection option, with three-metre USB and AUX cables.

There are also three preset gaming mixes: ‘role-playing’, ‘first person shooter’ and ‘voice’ modes, eahc tailored for immersive action within the different genres.

“At the heart of every enjoyable video game experience is powerful and authentic sound,” says Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager – Imaging & Technics at Panasonic Australia.

“Panasonic is proud to support gamers with a rich audio experience and ultimate comfort.”

The SoundSlayer will retail for $299, and is out this month.