Samsung’s new 11″ Galaxy Tab S7 has reportedly axed an in-display fingerprint reader, with the device rumoured to be unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event on August 5.

According to a press render leaked by Sammobile, there will be two sizes of the new Galaxy Tab S7 – an 11-inch and 12.4-inch – with the products closely resembling Apple iPads.

Both Tab S7 tablets will reportedly be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, with 5G connectivity support and S Pen support.

Screens are tipped to be AMOLED, with AKG speaker componentry.

Reports suggest the smaller iteration of the Tab S7 will will not incorporate an in-display fingerprint reader, rather offering a regular capacitive sensor side mounted to the power button.

It remains to be revealed whether the ‘Plus’ Tab S7 will gain either an optical or ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The rumoured Plus variant is tipped to incorporate a 10,090 mAh battery, with the base model ~7,800 mAh cell.