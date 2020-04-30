Panasonic Ramp Up Business Security Amid Ecommerce Spike

Panasonic has launched its new “accessibly priced” ‘U Series’ security cameras for Aussie businesses, featuring next-gen image tech for a variety of work environments (e.g. retail to government). It comes as many retailers grapple with an influx of online orders amid the COVID19 pandemic, raising warehouse activity and space.

The ‘U Series’ will be accessible to local businesses from May via Panasonic’s national security distributor BGW Technologies.

The range pledges excellent image quality in most environmental conditions, with less hard drive space required for video storage via next-gen tech to promote longer recording times.

“The ease of mounting, high video quality and excellent night vision of the U Series presents an excellent opportunity for our customers to establish new monitoring systems or upgrade existing systems, while taking advantage of longer recording with less use of storage space,” states Clare Goldstein, Panasonic Australia Product Marketing Manager, Security Solutions.

Spearheading the U series is a new Varifocal ‘Indoor Dome’ Camera (with ‘Intelligent Auto’), Varifocal ‘Outdoor Dome’ Camera and Varifocal ‘Bullet’ Camera.

Theses three products offer Full HD 1080p at 30fps, colour night vision and Super Dynamic 120db for sharp images in day or night.

Intelligent Auto technology seeks to ensure dynamic optimisation of key camera settings in a variety of natural lighting, whilst reducing distortion from motion blur.

Pricing and models for the full U Series range is below, with further product specifications available on Panasonic’s website here.