HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pac-Man Meets Fortnite In New Nintendo Switch Game

Pac-Man Meets Fortnite In New Nintendo Switch Game

By | 8 Apr 2021
,

Nintendo has rolled out a new online Switch game that brings Fortnite-style battle royale gameplay to arcade classic Pac-Man.

Pac-Man 99, which is free to download, will see players compete in the classic Pac-Man game with a twist: ghosts eaten with power pellets can be sent to other players as “Jammer Pac-Man” that will slow down their movements and make them more vulnerable; there is also a variety of other power-ups available.

Players will compete through a series of rounds until a single winner is determined, in the style of other titles including Tetris 99, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and the limited-edition Super Mario 35, which recently left the Nintendo Switch Online platform after being released for Mario’s 35th anniversary celebration.

“Battle royale”-style gameplay, which sees a large number of players whittled down until there is only one winner, was popularised through shooter titles including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Epic Games hit Fortnite.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record
Nvidia Upscaling Technology Tipped For New Nintendo Switch
Qualcomm Tipped To Take On Nintendo With Switch-Inspired Console
Nintendo Japan Runs Out Of Spare 3DS Parts
Nintendo Cuddles Up With Samsung OLED Display For 7-Inch Switch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Abbey Road Studios Talks Music In Bowers & Wilkins Series
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News Partnership
/
April 8, 2021
/
D-Link Wins Red Dot Awards For Design
Connected Home D-Link Home Security
/
April 8, 2021
/
REVIEW: Moto G10 – Small Price, Huge Battery
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
April 8, 2021
/
Cambridge Audio Unveils New All-In-One Audio Streamer
Latest News Sound
/
April 8, 2021
/
Westfield Walloped By Shareholders Over Exec Pay
Latest News
/
April 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Abbey Road Studios Talks Music In Bowers & Wilkins Series
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News Partnership
/
April 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
As the official speaker brand of choice for the iconic Abbey Road Studios engineering equipment, Bowers & Wilkins has partnered...
Read More