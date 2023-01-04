HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Oz Population Growth Two Years Behind Schedule

By | 4 Jan 2023

Australia’s population will reach 30 million some two years behind schedule, with pre-COVID predictions now expected to be some 1.2 million people shy.

According to the Government’s Population Statement 2023, the continued decline in births and two years of stilted migration due to the pandemic means that by 2032-33, the population will be just short of 30 million people.

This will come two years later than predicted in the 2020 statement.

Fertility rates will drop from 1.66 babies per woman in 2021-22, to 1.62 babies in 2030-21.

Net overseas migration has also turned negative, the first time this has occurred since World War II. By 2025-26 our population will be 473,000 less, due to migration, according to the figures.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the latest statement shows a country that is “slightly smaller and older than it otherwise would be” if not for the border closures. He notes “well-considered and well-managed” migration will be “critical in the future.”

“This matters at multiple levels,” he said.

“The global scramble for talent, the filling of genuine skills shortages, and making sure migrant workers aren’t exploited.”



