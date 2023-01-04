The 18″ Alienware m18 certainly has size on its side when put up against lighter gaming laptops, but that’s not all…

More than just a desktop replacement, at 9.2kg this is a beast – even heftier than the older Alienware Area-51m, which was no wimp – and will no doubt come with an equally beefy power brick.

It’s got a 16:10 screen, giving you 18″ of screen pleasure. There are also two screen options – 1660p at 165Hz and 1200p at 480Hz, and both are said to cover 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, with the 300-nit peak brightness said to stand out.

It can hold up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor – a 24-core monster that can turbo up to 5.6GHz. There are also next-gen AMD Ryzen processors.

As for graphics, Alienware list next-gen Nvidia and next-gen AMD as options, which would no doubt explain the supersize here.

Impressive, too, is the storage, with a mega 9TB of NVMe storage, and 64GB of DDR5 memory you can replace yourself.

Inside, it’s been tweaked for better thermals. The Element 31 thermal compound is in the house, applied to both the GPU and CPU, and resides under a vapour chamber that covers both, and is helped out by four fans to improve airflow by 25 per cent over the previous gen.

You can attach your performance profiles and lighting effects to games, and Command Center auto-scans your PC to check what you have installed. Alienware even track your frame rate each session and show your most recent one so you can see how you’ve been performing and how you can improve.

At this weight the m18 isn’t the sort of thing you’re going to want to cart around with you, but gaming laptops of this calibre aren’t known for that sort of thing. So find a comfortable spot for it and start firing away to your heart’s content.