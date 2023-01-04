HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2023: Alienware M18 Beefs Up The Gaming Laptop Scene

CES 2023: Alienware M18 Beefs Up The Gaming Laptop Scene

By | 4 Jan 2023

The 18″ Alienware m18 certainly has size on its side when put up against lighter gaming laptops, but that’s not all…

More than just a desktop replacement, at 9.2kg this is a beast – even heftier than the older Alienware Area-51m, which was no wimp – and will no doubt come with an equally beefy power brick.

It’s got a 16:10 screen, giving you 18″ of screen pleasure. There are also two screen options – 1660p at 165Hz and 1200p at 480Hz, and both are said to cover 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, with the 300-nit peak brightness said to stand out.

It can hold up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor – a 24-core monster that can turbo up to 5.6GHz. There are also next-gen AMD Ryzen processors.

As for graphics, Alienware list next-gen Nvidia and next-gen AMD as options, which would no doubt explain the supersize here.

Impressive, too, is the storage, with a mega 9TB of NVMe storage, and 64GB of DDR5 memory you can replace yourself.

Inside, it’s been tweaked for better thermals. The Element 31 thermal compound is in the house, applied to both the GPU and CPU, and resides under a vapour chamber that covers both, and is helped out by four fans to improve airflow by 25 per cent over the previous gen.

You can attach your performance profiles and lighting effects to games, and Command Center auto-scans your PC to check what you have installed. Alienware even track your frame rate each session and show your most recent one so you can see how you’ve been performing and how you can improve.

At this weight the m18 isn’t the sort of thing you’re going to want to cart around with you, but gaming laptops of this calibre aren’t known for that sort of thing. So find a comfortable spot for it and start firing away to your heart’s content.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
World-First 500Hz Desktop Gaming Monitor From Alienware
CES 2023: Intel Unveils Faster 13th Gen CPU Lineup
CES 2023: Nvidia Brings GPU Range To Desktops, Mobiles
CES 2023: Sharp Showcases 120-Inch ‘XLED’ TV
https://www.channelnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CES-2023-Sound-United-300x600-1.jpg
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
Samsung Presents 2023 TV Range: Neo QLED, MicroLED, OLED
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
World-First 500Hz Desktop Gaming Monitor From Alienware
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
Loss Making Oppo Set To Take On Motorola Razr and Samsung Flip
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
Oz Population Growth Two Years Behind Schedule
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2023: Samsung Releasing 8K Freestyle Projector
Latest News
/
January 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced it will introduce an 8K model of its ultra-short throw laser projector The Premiere. Named the Premiere...
Read More