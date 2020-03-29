OZ Coronavirus Australia App Crashes In Play Store

Google’s app store appears to be struggling to deliver the new Australian Government information app called Coronavirus Australia.

Earlier today Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new app that will deliver real time information. He claimed the new Coronavirus Australia app would be “a trusted place of advice and information” about the current situation.

He urged Australians to go to the Google Play Store and search “Coronavirus Australia” in the Apple App Store and on Google Play the only problem is the app is not there with consumers directed to a World Health app.

He made the app announcement after revealing the rate of increase in coronavirus cases has fallen in Australia over the past week, showing the social distancing and self-isolation measures are working, this is good news for workers and business.

He said that the rate of increase has dropped from 25 to 30 per cent a day to 13 to 15 per cent.

Mr Morrison also said that the Government was being careful to ensure that income support could be delivered in a way “that gets it to people as quickly as possible”.

“We need to have solutions that will work in Australia and so our approach has been to apply the discipline to the design of measures to deal with unprecedented levels of demand.

“We have even seen where we have moved as part of our second stimulus … even with the significant ramping up of capacity through Centrelink and other government services, that was fairly quickly overwhelmed.

“We are learning from that and ensuring the measures we seek to put in place next will be able to be distributed even more effectively.”