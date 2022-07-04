The Australian retail industry is in crisis, with over 40,000 job vacancies that are unable to be filled.

This is according to the latest ABS quarterly Job Vacancies Survey, which found that, at the end of May, there were 40,300 unfilled jobs in the sector. This is up from just 24,900 in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Retail sales leaped to an all-time high in May, but inflation has been the major cause of this rise.