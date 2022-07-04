HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 4 Jul 2022

Foxtel Media and digital media agency Essence have launched FoxTest, a new platform that measures and identifies the unique reach of cross-platform advertising.

The platform incorporates several measurement standards to create a new methodology that measures the combined reach of linear TV, Foxtel Go, Kayo and Fox Venues.

OzTam readings were used for linear TV, Nielsen for Fox Venues and Streamotion alongside an ad-ratio formula was used to calculate insights for streaming platforms.

FoxTest revealed that live sports viewing is still mostly driven by linear TV, but that streaming, and venues are on the rise in the demographic of 25-54-year-old males. AFL had a significant incremental reach across streaming platforms at 36% whilst NRL followed closely at 27%.

Both sports saw a 34% incremental reach with the help of Fox Venues over eight games, which demonstrates how the platform was able to grab the attention of sports watchers outside of the subscription eco-system.

“As more clients lean into our FoxTest capabilities, the further we can evolve our offering. Our exercise with Essence has allowed a holistic, cross-platform view of the delivery that Foxtel platforms are capable of with sports viewing” Brisbane sales director at Foxtel Media Katherine Frost said in a statement to Mumbrella.

“The measurement methodology we have created is truly unique and the insights gleaned will go a long way with helping us to advise brands about advertising budget splits and creative execution.”

Jason Kendal, client partner at Essence added to the statement, saying “The results supported our understanding that viewership is fragmenting and there is an opportunity to build reach through a multi-platform approach.

“With the combination of Foxtel platforms, we were able to demonstrate that in addition to the majority reach achieved by television, streaming platforms added an additional 30-35% and FOX Venues added 30%, overall providing a 60-65% uplift in the incremental audience for our key demographic of Men aged 24 to 54.”



