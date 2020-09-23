HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Optus Unveils $1-Per-Day Prepaid Plans

Optus Unveils $1-Per-Day Prepaid Plans

By | 23 Sep 2020
, , , ,

Optus has launched new one-dollar-a-day subscription prepaid mobile plans.

The new Optus Flex plans can be paid daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly, and offer 1GB of data per day, along with unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers; international calls can be added for an extra fee. All data will be added to a plan upfront with each recharge – 1GB every day, or 7GB every week, and so on.

Managed via the MyOptus app, the plans will also see customers able to add features such as Unlimited Data Day and Optus Sport, and all unused data up to 200GB will roll over onto their next recharge.

According to Vidur Rattan, Head of Prepaid at Optus, the plans offer both value and freedom, with options able to be added and removed whenever the customer wants.

“With Optus Flex, we have taken what we know our customers already love about our Prepaid plans and enabled greater value, convenience and flexibility, all in one place via the My Optus app.

“We know our customers all have different needs, which is why we want to give them cost effective options that suit them. Customers can certainly expect to bag a bargain with plans starting from just $1 along with unlimited calls and texts,” he said.

Auto-recharge will be the only option for customers – there will be no capability to add prepaid vouchers or individual recharges.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Telstra and TPG Issue Stark Warning Against NBN Co Roll-Out
Boost Mobile Roaming
Telstra, Optus And Vodafone TPG, Facing Bleak Retail Future
Optus Hikes Home 5G Prices With New Plans
DTA Names Telecoms Suppliers
Telcos Breached NBN Migration Rules 8000 Times: ACMA
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Boss Says Users Are Snubbing Apple Ahead Of Galaxy S20 FE Launch
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
September 23, 2020
/
Disney+ Comes To Google Smart Displays
Connected Home Content Disney+
/
September 23, 2020
/
Google Pixel 5 Will Be Premium Mid-Range 5G Device
5G Android Android
/
September 23, 2020
/
Samsung To Launch New Galaxy S20 FE Tonight Set To Kick Off 5G Premium War
5G Communication Latest News
/
September 23, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:New Hand Built OLED Loewe TV’s With Pop Out Soundbar & 2TB Drive Revealed
4K TV 8K TV Content
/
September 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Boss Says Users Are Snubbing Apple Ahead Of Galaxy S20 FE Launch
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
September 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung Vice-President of IT and Mobile Gary McGregor says customers are moving away from Apple devices and are becoming savvier...
Read More