Optus has launched new one-dollar-a-day subscription prepaid mobile plans.

The new Optus Flex plans can be paid daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly, and offer 1GB of data per day, along with unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers; international calls can be added for an extra fee. All data will be added to a plan upfront with each recharge – 1GB every day, or 7GB every week, and so on.

Managed via the MyOptus app, the plans will also see customers able to add features such as Unlimited Data Day and Optus Sport, and all unused data up to 200GB will roll over onto their next recharge.

According to Vidur Rattan, Head of Prepaid at Optus, the plans offer both value and freedom, with options able to be added and removed whenever the customer wants.

“With Optus Flex, we have taken what we know our customers already love about our Prepaid plans and enabled greater value, convenience and flexibility, all in one place via the My Optus app.

“We know our customers all have different needs, which is why we want to give them cost effective options that suit them. Customers can certainly expect to bag a bargain with plans starting from just $1 along with unlimited calls and texts,” he said.

Auto-recharge will be the only option for customers – there will be no capability to add prepaid vouchers or individual recharges.