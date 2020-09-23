Samsung Vice-President of IT and Mobile Gary McGregor says customers are moving away from Apple devices and are becoming savvier with their tech buying patterns, ahead of tonight’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch.

The sub $1000 mid-tier smartphone, which will be available in 4G for sub $1,000 according to local sources and the 5G model for a tad over $1,100 it’s described as the perfect device for users wanting the premium experience for a cheaper price point, says McGregor.

Samsung is also hoping the roll-out of the S20 FE will encourage users to jump onto the Samsung technology eco-system and upgrade from their existing suite of Apple products.

“It will give people a taste and will well and truly be an entry into the Samsung ecosystem and all it’s products,” McGregor tells ChannelNews.

“Especially in the last six months, people are becoming more knowledgeable with technology and doing their research into different companies now that the lines between life and work are blurred with work from home.”

He adds: “More and more we are seeing users moving away from Apple in favour of Android. People are realising our tech is seamless, and not in such a small pocket like Apple is.”

“What is new in Apple and many other devices have been in Samsung devices for some time.”

McGregor also explains Samsung is moving away from entry-level phones in the sub $200 market, favouring the more “premium play” devices.

“We stopped selling $99 and $149 smartphones as the experience was nothing compared to our premium phones,” McGregor says.

With the imminent arrival of the affordable 4G and 5G Galaxy S20 FE phones, McGregor is confident more customers will make the switch to Samsung.

“There are millions of customers sitting there waiting to upgrade,” he says.

The S20 FE will come in six different colours and includes flagship features such as a 12MP main lens on the main camera, a 32MP on the selfie camera, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging.