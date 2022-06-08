HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Sport Secures UEFA Cup Rights

Optus Sport Secures UEFA Cup Rights

By | 8 Jun 2022

Optus Sport has extended its media rights for the UEFA European Football Championship through the the next tournament in June and July, 2024.

This deal comes as Optus announces it will no longer be giving its Sports package to subscribers for free.

For the past six years, Optus Sport has been part of an Optus subscription, but now it will charge $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual pass.

To soften the blow, eligible Optus customers will be offered a discounted subscription of $6.99 per month.

“We are extremely delighted to once again secure the rights to the Euros, as we know our customers absolutely loved Euro 2020 as proven by its record viewership and engagement,” Optus vice president TV, content and product development, Clive Dickens said.

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein added: “We are thrilled that Optus Sport has acquired the next edition of the UEFA EURO 2024.

“Optus Sport has a long history of innovation with UEFA football and we look forward to the extensive and excellent coverage on Optus Sport for Australian fans to follow every moment throughout the tournament across the country.”



