HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cash Rate Likely To Hit 1.35% Next Month

Cash Rate Likely To Hit 1.35% Next Month

By | 8 Jun 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike the cash rate another 0.5 per cent in July, where it will reach 1.35 per cent.

This will follow yesterday’s 0.5 per cent rise, the largest increase in 22 years.

Governor Philip Lowe said “household and business balance sheets are generally in good shape, an upswing in business investment is underway and there is a large pipeline of construction work to be completed” in justifying the raise.

The swift rises are an attempt to curb inflation, which Lowe said “is lower than in most other advanced economies” but “higher than earlier expected.”

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, HSBC, JPMorgan, Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank have all forecast another 0.5 per cent rise next month.

The Commonwealth Bank has looked further ahead, predicting a 0.5 per cent rise in July, followed by 0.25 per cent increases in August, September, and November.

“That will see the cash rate target at 2.10 per cent by the end of the 2022,” explained CBA head of Australian economics Gareth Aird, who notes the risk of it hitting 2.35 per cent.

 


708223

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Retail Associations Slam Rate Rise: “Should Have Waited”, “Blow For Businesses”
BREAKING: Cash Rate Raised By 0.5%
Consumer Confidence Plummets Ahead Of Rate Rise
Apple Controls 40% Of Aussie Tap-And-Go Payments
Retail Bounce No Reason For Rates Hike: Retail Assoc.
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Chinese-Australian Media Hit With Cyberattack
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Officeworks Launch Sustainable Store In Eastern Creek
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Airbnb To Court For Misleading Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
Another Investor Walks Away From Buying David Jones After Due Dilligence
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations
Latest News
/
June 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, the senior executive who led the development of the HoloLens and more recently was under fire for...
Read More