By | 4 Jun 2021
Optus Sport has scored a major coup, snagging the broadcasting rights to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Set to be hosted across Australia and New Zealand, the Cup will be Australia’s biggest international sporting event since the Sydney 2000 Olympics and the Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Optus Sport customers will be able to access all 64 games of the Cup live and on-demand, with commentary, as well as preview and review shows. Optus Sport will co-broadcast key matches – including every Matildas game – on free-to-air TV.

According to Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, interest in women’s football has been growing in Australia over recent years.

“This is truly a unique opportunity for Australians to stand behind our world leading Matildas and enjoy every action-packed moment of the tournament.

“We are passionate about bringing the Matildas and the other 31 participating teams to as many Australians as possible,” she said.

Optus Vice President TV, Content and Product Development, Clive Dickens, added that the FIFA deal is part of the telco’s commitment to women’s sport.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 represents a huge opportunity to help drive growth and visibility of women’s football in Australia and deliver football fans the best-ever coverage.

“We are committed to changing the future children see and the importance of promoting women in sport to drive that change. It is a privilege, and an endorsement of our credentials by FIFA, to be awarded the rights to showcase this monumental event,” he said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick off at Eden Park, Auckland, on 20 July 2023, with the final match to be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

