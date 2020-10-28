Printing solutions provider, Cartridge World, has inked a deal with Optus to sell its prepaid SIM cards, recharge cards and handsets from its online store, and 130 retail outlets.

The news comes shortly after Optus announced its partnership with Harvey Norman, which will see the establishment of ‘Optus Business Hubs’ within the furniture and electronics giant’s stores.

Optus Business Hubs seek to form a ‘one-stop-shop’ for SMEs and connected business tech, with the first to launch at Harvey Norman’s flagship Auburn store in Sydney.

A dedicated salesperson will provide advice on telecommunications services (including mobile and broadband solutions) plus complex technology products to support business needs.

Optus’ new Cartridge World deal seeks to amplify add-on offers, with customers gaining access to telco services alongside printing needs (e.g. printers, inks cartridges, toner, paper).

Telco products which are set to hit Cartridge World shelves include prepaid voice and data SIM cards ($2 – $50), recharge kits, plus prepaid handsets starting from $49.

The new service will also offer consumers access to a flexible no-lock in contract, catering to those who prefer to manage mobile data spend upfront.

“Partnering with Optus will provide Cartridge World the opportunity to broaden our product offer to new and existing customers which, are not only cost effective, but demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional service,” states Cartridge World CEO Peter Mitropoulos.

“We know how important value and convenience is to our customers, now more than ever before.”

Optus claims the deal offers an increased footprint to market its prepaid telco products.