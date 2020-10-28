HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Leaked: Anker Wireless Charger For Unannounced Amazon Echo Buds

Leaked: Anker Wireless Charger For Unannounced Amazon Echo Buds

By | 28 Oct 2020
, , ,

[Image: GizmoChina]

Consumers have gained a sneak peek at a leaked Anker wireless charger for what tech commentators claim is designed for the unannounced next-generation Amazon Echo Buds.

Spotted by GizmoChina, a [now-pulled] leaked Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing reveals the leaked wireless charger, with a render reflecting potential elements of the new Amazon Echo Buds.

The dent in the wireless charging pad displays a more rectangular shape, which is different to the original Echo Buds.

The WPC leak also follows a FCC filing discovered by The Verge, for a new Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad that mentioned the announced second-gen Amazon Echo Buds in the name:

“Anker Innovations PowerWave Pad for Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen with Wireless Charging).”

The leaked device appears to have indicators reflecting different battery levels for the buds and charging case.

A separate ‘phone’ charging light reflects suitability for a smartphone.

Commentators speculate that the leaked filings suggest the products may be unveiled sometime soon.

The Amazon Echo Buds are currently not available to buy from the company’s Australian site.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Optus Join Forces With Cartridge World In Retail Deal
Telco Ombudsman Concerned After SME Complaints Jump 28%
Amazon Loses Apple Card Option
‘Optus Business Hub’ Opens At Harvey Norman: Sydney, Gold Coast Next
Netgear Confirm Next-Gen WiFi 6 Gaming Router Coming November
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aldi Nabs JBL Bluetooth Speaker For Special Buys
Aldi Compact Speakers JBL
/
October 28, 2020
/
REVIEW: DJI OM 4 – Good Gimbal, But Too Shackled To Its App
Accessories DJI Latest News
/
October 28, 2020
/
REVIEW: Moto G9 Plus – Is Bigger Always Better?
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
October 28, 2020
/
Optus Join Forces With Cartridge World In Retail Deal
Industry Latest News Networking
/
October 28, 2020
/
Harley-Davidson Debut New Electric Bike, Restructures Business
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
October 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aldi Nabs JBL Bluetooth Speaker For Special Buys
Aldi Compact Speakers JBL
/
October 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A JBL portable speaker will feature as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this week. The JBL Wind speaker, which will...
Read More