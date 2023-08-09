HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus 5G Milestone Increases Connectivity & Speed

Optus 5G Milestone Increases Connectivity & Speed

By | 9 Aug 2023

With more Australians working from home and gaming gaining in popularity, Optus set out to enhance the region’s connectivity with the new uplink Two Component Carrier Aggregation.

The new “carrier aggregating” is crucial for consumer’s connectivity for multimedia and by Optus elevating the 5G capacity, uplink speeds will be enhanced which will equate to customers sending videos and other multimedia more quickly.

Upgrading the uplink will not only increase the speed but responsiveness of connectivity, which is vital for gamers.

Additionally, 5G Carrier Aggregation permits compatible 5G smartphones and modems to communicate and receive multiple 5G frequency bands in parallel, allowing advanced data rates in the uplink and downlink, and amplifying coverage and premium network capacity of the 5G networks.

“The combination of spectrum utilizing Carrier Aggregation for uplink delivers premium coverage and capacity to mobile subscribers where it is needed. Our Dimensity 5G mobile platforms with the M80 modem integrated into the SoC are fundamental to delivering this achievement, and we look forward to continuing to support our industry partners to push new boundaries and grow the 5G ecosystem,” said Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
Motorola Announces Moto E13 Availability in Australia
Arlo Partners With Optus For Security Cameras
Fletcher Slams Government Over Slow Digital ID Rollout
New Immersive Optus Superstore Launched
BREAKING NEWS:After Axing 20,000 Telstra Back Slashing Jobs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Foldable Phones Already Set New Pre-orders Record
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/
Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/
New Faster Processing Chip Unveiled By Nvidia
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:Swann Appoints Local Boy As New CEO
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/
Can Bob Iger Save Disney From Itself?
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Foldable Phones Already Set New Pre-orders Record
Latest News
/
August 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Despite the looming economic downturn, the latest foldables by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, have set...
Read More