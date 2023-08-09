With more Australians working from home and gaming gaining in popularity, Optus set out to enhance the region’s connectivity with the new uplink Two Component Carrier Aggregation.

The new “carrier aggregating” is crucial for consumer’s connectivity for multimedia and by Optus elevating the 5G capacity, uplink speeds will be enhanced which will equate to customers sending videos and other multimedia more quickly.

Upgrading the uplink will not only increase the speed but responsiveness of connectivity, which is vital for gamers.

Additionally, 5G Carrier Aggregation permits compatible 5G smartphones and modems to communicate and receive multiple 5G frequency bands in parallel, allowing advanced data rates in the uplink and downlink, and amplifying coverage and premium network capacity of the 5G networks.

“The combination of spectrum utilizing Carrier Aggregation for uplink delivers premium coverage and capacity to mobile subscribers where it is needed. Our Dimensity 5G mobile platforms with the M80 modem integrated into the SoC are fundamental to delivering this achievement, and we look forward to continuing to support our industry partners to push new boundaries and grow the 5G ecosystem,” said Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek.