Display product manufacturer Optoma has added two new laser projectors to its ProAV lineup.

The ZU1300 and ZU1100 feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing and color matching, and deliver 14,400 and 11,500 lumens, respectively.

The projectors have seven interchangeable lenses – including an ultra-short throw lens – and have up to 30,000 hours of laser lifetime. Built-in installation features, such as 360-degree orientation support and edge-blending, make them perfect for any project.

There are also a wide range of options to control and monitor the projectors remotely.

The compatible RoomView software can be used to power on/off, monitor, manage, and control up to 250 projectors simultaneously from any computer.

ZU1300 comes with the dynamic discovery protocol which helps with easy installation with AMX control systems.

The devices are extremely durable and come with dust resistance.

Integrated warping and edge blending processor lets multiple projectors be warped and blended without additional dedicated hardware. This reduces the cost and complexity of installation.

The ZU1300 and ZU1100 cost an approximate $35,836 and $26,886 respectively. They are not available on Optoma Australia’s website yet.