Microsoft has confirmed that the latest Windows 11 update is causing performance issues in certain games as well as stuttering in certain apps.

With the update, some games and apps might inadvertently enable GPU performance debugging features, which might lower performance. To safeguard users’ upgrade experience, the company has applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2.

While it is still possible to install the update manually, users are advised to wait until they get a notification that an update is available if they haven’t already.

Possible ways to combat the issue include updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available.

“If you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps, but most will update automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them,” wrote Microsoft in their release which was updated on November 10th, 2022.

“We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release,” the release said.

Previously, users also had issues with Direct Access which was unable to reconnect after their devices had connectivity issues by losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks. Users also faced trouble capturing gameplay via the Xbox Game Bar app as the audio was out of sync.

Both these problems were fixed but there are several other issues which need fixing.

Its concerning that there are so many issues impacting performance more than a month after the release of the Windows 11 22H2 update.

For now, the only thing we can do is sit and wait for Microsoft to come up with a resolution.