Elon Musk may be causing chaos within the Twitter camp, but it appears to be good for business, with a bump in installations, usage and spending.

Worldwide spending in Twitter climbed 66 percent in the 12 days after the handover was complete (from October 27 through November 7) according to analysis from Sensor Tower.

Spending reached A$750,000 for the period, compared to the prior 12 days (Oct 15-26) which saw A$450,000 spent within the app.

Installations across iOS and Android grew 21 percent, year-on-year during the same period, with 7.6 million worldwide installs during the 12 days.

Daily usage of Twitter’s mobile app also saw a slight uptick, climbing 2 percent in the 12 days after the acquisition when compared to the prior period.

Whether this is due to people flocking to see what the fuss is all about amidst the wall-to-wall press Twitter has received, or simply a bunch of Musk acolytes joining the platform remains to be seen.