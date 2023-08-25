HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Oppo To Go After Moto & Samsung With Tripple Camera Flip Phone

By | 25 Aug 2023

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo who are more into value phones today than premium, after Motorola snared their key floor space at JB Hi Fi, is tipped to have a crack at Samsungs and Motorola’s Flip phones with the launch of what is more a modified clamshell model with a vertical screen as opposed to the horizontal screens of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

In an effort to differentiate their product, Oppo is set to launch their clamshell phone with a triple camera with all three lenses placed on a big ugly circle that sticks out from the back of the device next to the display screen.

Current model

The device is tipped to be launched shortly featuring the Hasselblad logo.

The event will also see an Oppo Watch 4 Pro debut. What’s not known is the pricing or when the device will be launched in Australia.

The phone was recently pictured being used by a leading Chinese actor and this got the Chinese media chasing Oppo for further information.

On the side of the device is a fingerprint scanner that’s embedded into the power key.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
