Amidst CEO drama and internal disruptions, OpenAI dropped the cost associated with ChatGPT’s voice feature, which lets users use a voice prompt to ask questions to the chatbot, like Siri.

The feature was originally released in September for paying customers but is now free.

OpenAI announced ChatGPT’s voice feature on its X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing that users can now tap the headphones icon to speak with ChatGPT in the mobile app, rewarding users with an audible response.

The release was made at a time when OpenAI is grappling with a CEO, Sam Altman who was removed and reinstated in days, despite Microsoft’s CEO saying Altman was jumping over to the tech giant.

Within the demo release for the new feature, OpenAI jokes about the AI startup’s current troubles.

The demo also shows an example with someone asking ChatGPT, “It’s been a long night for the team, and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?”

Funny enough OpenAI has about that amount of workers who recently threatened to walk if Altman was not reinstated.

Only days earlier, board members removed Altman after they found “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

OpenAI staff had also demanded that OpenAI president Greg Brockman reclaim his position, which he has since done. He then reposted OpenAI’s X announcement, saying: “Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience.”