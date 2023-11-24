HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Site Down, On Biggest Day Of The Year

24 Nov 2023

On the biggest retail day of the year, Black Friday, the Harvey Norman website has crashed, with visitors placed in a wait queue.

Traditionally, Harvey Norman has poor online traffic with questions now being raised as to what impact the crash that will have on their struggling revenues as consumers search for bargains.

According to SemRush online research, the big retailer only managed 5.6 million visitors last month, vs 22 millions visitors at JB Hi Fi and 30+ million visitors at Bunnings.

One visitor, who contacted ChannelNews found he was number 33,300 in the queue.

A ChannelNews staff member tried to access the site and found she was number 35,194 in the queue, with a wait time of 16 minutes. She was also advised that while in, she’d only have 10 minutes to access the site.

M<ore to follow.



