Apple CEO Tim Cook is not retiring anytime soon, but if he does, he said his successor would probably already be working for the tech giant.

Before stepping into the role after Steve Jobs, Cook worked for Apple for 13 years.

“My job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed, and I really want the person to come from within Apple,” Cook said.

“So that’s my role — that there’s several for the board to pick from.”

Cook also wants his team to be prepared and has created a succession plan to cover several possible outcomes.

“We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans,” Cook said. “Because something that’s unpredictable can always happen, I can step off the wrong curb tomorrow — I pray that doesn’t happen.”

Following Cook’s thinking of promoting within, surely potential candidates could be found on Apple’s “leadership” webpage, with the CEO potentially choosing from employees such as Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, and Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering.

Or it could even be the vice president of worldwide sales Mike Fenger, the position Cook had before becoming CEO.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s assessment is now up to roughly $4.56 trillion, making a smooth transition to new leadership crucial.