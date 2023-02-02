OpenAI has announced its subscription plan for ChatGPT Plus, which will cost A$28 per month.

The company has stressed that the free version will remain available, and the paid tier will “help support free access availability to as many people as possible.”

Subscribers will receive general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and

priority access to new features and improvements.

It doesn’t seem like a lot of extra value for the price. Open AI says it plans to “refine and expand this offering based on your feedback and needs”. As of now, ChatGPT Plus is only available in the US at the moment, on a pilot basis.

Open AI says it is “actively exploring options” for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability. It also shared what it had learned from the research preview.

“We launched ChatGPT as a research preview so we could learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and gather user feedback to help us improve upon its limitations,” the company explained.

“Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we’ve made several important updates and we’ve seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting and editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics.”