Online Sales Continue To Do Well As Australia Rides The Covid Era

By | 7 Dec 2020
CANBERRA: Australian retail turnover edged up 1.4 percent in October 2020, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This followed a fall of 1.1percent in September.

Online sales made up 10.4 percent of total retail turnover in October 2020, down slightly from 10.6 per cent in September 2020, but well ahead of last year’s pre-Covid figures. In October 2019, online retail turnover contributed just 6.6 per cent to total retail.

Electrical and electronic goods retailing dropped 1.7 percent during the latest month, as huge numbers of Australians continued to work from home, with large companies consequently not spending at their usual rates.

